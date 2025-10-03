Zamboanga

SM Store Mindpro offers exclusive treat for Basilan residents this October

ZAMBOANGA. SM Store Mindpro offers exclusive treat for Basilan residents this October
ZAMBOANGA. SM Store Mindpro offers exclusive treat for Basilan residents this October (PR)
Published on

IN CELEBRATION of its continued commitment to serving neighboring communities, SM Store Mindpro is giving an exclusive shopping privilege to valued residents of Basilan province.

From October 1 to 31, 2025, Basilan residents can enjoy P200 OFF with a minimum P2,500 single-receipt purchase. To avail of this special offer, simply present proof of residency at the store.

Customers may shop conveniently in-store or through the SM Store Personal Shopper service, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience.

Promo exclusions apply. For complete details, visit cashier stations inside the store.

For inquiries, customers may contact 0917 837 5290.

SM Store — Your Every Day Store. (PR)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph