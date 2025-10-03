SM Store Mindpro offers exclusive treat for Basilan residents this October

IN CELEBRATION of its continued commitment to serving neighboring communities, SM Store Mindpro is giving an exclusive shopping privilege to valued residents of Basilan province.

From October 1 to 31, 2025, Basilan residents can enjoy P200 OFF with a minimum P2,500 single-receipt purchase. To avail of this special offer, simply present proof of residency at the store.

Customers may shop conveniently in-store or through the SM Store Personal Shopper service, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience.

Promo exclusions apply. For complete details, visit cashier stations inside the store.

For inquiries, customers may contact 0917 837 5290.

SM Store — Your Every Day Store. (PR)