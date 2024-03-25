SM, WMSU renews academic partnership

THE SM City Mindpro sealed its renewal of academic partnership with Western Mindanao University (WMSU) to help students in internship programs, future job placements, and providing avenues for collaboration, learning, and mutual enrichment.

The ceremonial signing of memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Friday, March 22, was attended by Western Mindanao State University Academic Executives headed by its President, Dr. Ma. Carla Ochotorena; Dr. Joselito Madroñal, Vice President for Administration and Finance; Dr. Nursia Barjose, Vice President for Academic Affairs; Dr. Joel Fernando, Vice President for Research, Extension, and External Linkages; Associate Professor Al-Ghani Mohammad, University and Board Secretary; University Legal Officer; SM City Mindpro representatives led by its Mall Manager, Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez; Senior Human Resources Manager Allen Macaso, and alumni employees.

“In the ever-evolving landscape of academia, collaboration is the catalyst for innovation, growth, and the advancement of knowledge. We are thrilled to formalize the renewal of partnership that not only expands our academic horizons, but also opens up new avenues for collaboration and mutual enrichment,” Villa-Enriquez said.

Ochotorena shared her elation knowing that SM employed 40 percent of its workforce who were WMSU graduates, stating further that the institution has produced globally competitive individuals.

Villa-Enriquez said SM’s renewal of academic partnerships, participation in job fairs, and scholarship grants are just some of the many ways SM gives back to its community.

She said that with the recent collaboration, SM City Mindpro hopes to contribute to community development in the city through academic linkages. (SunStar Zamboanga)