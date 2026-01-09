SM Zamboanga donates lot to City Government to help decongest traffic

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso has commended the management of SM Zamboanga City Mall for the support to his administration’s efforts to decongest traffic in the city.

The SM Zamboanga City Mall, the construction of which is almost completed, has donated a parcel of land along Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue in Camino Nuevo village, to support the road widening initiative of the city government.

The donation was made during a meeting of a team from SM Zamboanga City Mall with Olaso at City Hall Friday morning, January 9.

Olaso thanked SM for the support, noting that the project will significantly contribute to the city’s infrastructure development.

Jonathan Nick Santos, SM Vice President for Mindanao Operations, said the donation underscores the company’s commitment to improving road access and easing traffic congestion in key commercial areas.

Santos said the move was made in response to the request of Olaso to the company in December 2025.

The SM officials added that the project will proceed once the necessary legal documents are finalized.

Olaso urged SM officials to prioritize hiring Zamboangueños to provide livelihood opportunities for local residents, support the local economy, and help preserve the city’s Chavacano language and cultural identity.

Present during the meeting were Olaso’s Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Mayor Celso Lobregat, City Legal Officer Evangelina Doctolero and other SM Zamboanga officials and technical personnel. (SunStar Zamboanga)