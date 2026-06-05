SM Zamboanga Malls bring the spirit of 'Bayanihan' in Bolong

DEMONSTRATING its commitment to education and community development, SM City Mindpro and SM City Zamboanga joined Brigada Eskwela 2026 through a meaningful outreach activity on Friday, June 5, at Mangga Elementary School in Bolong.

The event brought employee-volunteers and security personnel together to help prepare the school for the opening of classes.

With sleeves rolled up and hearts dedicated to service, volunteers from both SM malls worked side by side with teachers and school personnel, embodying the true spirit of bayanihan.

The volunteers participated in various school improvement activities, helping create a cleaner, safer, and more conducive learning environment for students.

As part of the initiative, SM Zamboanga malls also turned over essential school materials, including books, paints, electric fans, and cleaning supplies, to support the school's preparations for the upcoming academic year.

The activity reflects SM's continued commitment to empowering communities and supporting quality education through volunteerism and meaningful partnerships.

"Education is a powerful tool for building stronger communities. Through this activity, we are given the opportunity to contribute in our own way by helping create a better learning environment for our students," said Jodie Durens, SM City Zamboanga assistant mall manager.

More than the physical improvements made during the activity, this initiative serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility shared by stakeholders in nurturing the next generation.

Through volunteerism and collaboration, SM City Mindpro and SM City Zamboanga continue to champion initiatives that create positive and lasting impacts in the communities it serves and remain steadfast in supporting programs that uplift education, strengthen communities, and inspire the spirit of service among its employees and partners. (PR)