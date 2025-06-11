SM Zamboanga Malls support Brigada Eskwela 2025

SM City Mindpro and SM City Zamboanga joined hands in supporting the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela 2025 through a meaningful outreach initiative held at Sta. Barbara Central School on June 11, 2025.

With the theme “Brigada Eskwela: Sama-sama Para sa Bayang Bumabasa”, 45 employees and security personnel from both malls volunteered their time and effort to help prepare the school for the upcoming academic year.

The activity included the donation of cleaning supplies and wall fans, as well as cleaning some areas of the school premise, all aimed at creating a cleaner, safer, and more conducive learning environment for the learners.

School officials expressed their gratitude for SM’s continued support of Brigada Eskwela, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in uplifting education standards and promoting community involvement.

Through its corporate social responsibility programs, SM remains committed to supporting educational initiatives and fostering stronger ties with the communities it serves. (PR)