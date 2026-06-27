Soccsksargen police nabbed 2, seized P74,000 smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES have arrested two individuals as they intercepted a shipment of smuggled foreign brand cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sarangani, the police said Saturday, June 27, 2026.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Soccsksargen identified the two arrested individuals as alias Jericho, 19, and Sanchai, 43, a Chinese national temporarily residing in General Santos City.

The police said they were arrested during a checkpoint operation on Wednesday, June 24, in Tinoto village, Maasim, Sarangani province.

“The suspects were apprehended after authorities discovered 87 reams of suspected smuggled Chinese cigarettes inside their vehicle and failed to present documents authorizing the transport and distribution of the items,” the PRO-Soccsksargen said.

The confiscated cigarettes were valued at P74,444 based on the initial assessment of the Bureau of Customs.

Appropriate charges are being prepared against the two arrested individuals.

Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog, PRO-Soccsksargen director, commended the operating personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company for their vigilance and dedication. (SunStar Zamboanga)