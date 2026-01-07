Soccsksargen police seize P90.18-M illegal drugs, P217.73-M contraband in 2025

THE Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen (PRO-12) marked significant accomplishments in its anti-illegal drugs and anti-smuggling campaigns in 2025, an official said Wednesday, January 7, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, PRO-12 director, said they seized some P90.18 million worth of illegal drugs and P217.73 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a series of law enforcement operations across Soccsksargen in 2025.

Ardiente said they conducted 1,452 anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the arrest of 1,648 drug personalities and the confiscation of P90.18 million worth of illegal drugs.

Among those seized were 12.6 kilograms of shabu worth P85.9 million, 12.3 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves valued at P1.47 million, and 14.0 kilograms of marijuana plants amounting to P2.81 million.

“These accomplishments reflect our sustained effort to suppress the drug supply chain and dismantle drug networks operating in the region,” Ardiente said.

In the anti-smuggling campaign, PRO-12 conducted a total of 469 operations, leading to the apprehension of 392 individuals and the confiscation of 277,607 reams of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P217.73 million.

“This strong enforcement effort disrupted illegal trading activities, safeguarded legitimate businesses, and protected government revenues,” Ardiente said.

He said these achievements demonstrated the steadfast resolve of PRO-12 to protect communities and maintain peace and order across the Soccsksargen region. (SunStar Zamboanga)