Soccsksargen's 8th most wanted person falls

LAWMEN have arrested one of the most wanted persons in Soccsksargen in a law enforcement operation, a top police official said.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Soccsksargen police director, identified the arrested fugitive alias Rody, 29, listed as the number eight most wanted person in Soccsksargen.

Ardiente said Rody was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of implementation of warrant of arrest on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Big Margus village, Glan, Sarangani.

Rody has a standing warrant of arrest for rape and five counts of Acts of Lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 5(b) of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The accused is currently under the custody of Glan Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and proper disposition.

Ardiente commended the operating units for their effective coordination and dedication in the conduct of manhunt operations that led to the arrest of Rody.

He said they will continue to intensify efforts to locate and apprehend wanted persons and sustain peace and order in Soccsksargen. (SunStar Zamboanga)