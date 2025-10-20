Solar energy to be installed in 2 Basilan district hospitals

Photo filename: hataman.jpg

BASILAN Governor Mujiv Hataman announced on Monday, October 20, a commitment to install solar energy technology at the district hospitals in Lamitan City and Sumisip municipality.

Hataman, in his report detailing the first 100 days of his term, said the project aims to ensure continuous and reliable medical services for the people of Basilan province, especially during periods of energy crisis.

Hataman said the initiative is a direct response to one of the main priorities of his administration—public health.

“Personal nating ininspeksyon ang Sumisip District Hospital at Lamitan District Hospital, kinapanayam ang mga doktor at kawani, at pinagplanuhan ang isang solar energy system para masiguro ang tuloy-tuloy na serbisyo kahit sa gitna ng krisis sa enerhiya (We personally inspected Sumisip District Hospital and Lamitan District Hospital, interviewed doctors and staff, and planned a solar energy system to ensure continuous service even in the midst of the energy crisis),” Hataman said.

He said the use of solar power will strengthen the capacity of the hospitals to maintain the operation of critical medical equipment and lighting without interruption, which is vital for patient safety and care.

This move is part of the governor’s broader agenda under his flagship program, Basilan HELPS, which stands for Healthcare, Education and Environment, Livelihood and Economic Development, Public Safety and Security, and Social Cohesion.

He said that installing solar power fulfills the Basilan HELPS promise to deliver reliable, high-quality healthcare while also making the province's facilities more environment-friendly.

He added that it demonstrates the provincial government's dedication to using modern technology to improve the lives and safety of every Basileño. (SunStar Zamboanga)