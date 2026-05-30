Solar-powered CCTVs installed in bridge linking 2 Sibugay towns

AUTHORITIES installed solar-powered closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in strategic areas in the towns of Alicia and Mabuhay, Zamboanga Sibugay, boosting peace and security efforts in the area, the police said Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, who initiated the project, said the CCTVs were specifically installed in Guicam Bridge, Dawa-Dawa village, Alicia town and municipality of Mabuhay.

The Guicam Bridge with approximately 1.21 kilometers in length connects the mainland town of Alicia to Olutanga Island, Zamboanga Sibugay. The island compose of three towns—Mabuhay, Olutanga, and Talusan.

Dasugo said the installation of CCTVs is part of the continuing effort of Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSPPO) to strengthen public safety and enhance peace and order initiatives.

“The installation of solar-powered CCTVs aims to improve surveillance and monitoring capabilities, where a stable electricity supply may be limited,” Dasugo said in a statement.

“Through the use of solar-powered technology, the newly installed cameras are expected to assist authorities in crime prevention, incident monitoring, traffic observation, and immediate response coordination,” he added.

He said the project reflects the commitment of ZSPPO and local stakeholders in utilizing modern technology to strengthen community security and promote a safer environment for the public.

He likewise encouraged residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting peace and order programs by promptly reporting suspicious activities in their respective community. (SunStar Zamboanga)