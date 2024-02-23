Solar-powered facility installed in Sibugay remote village

THE Army’s 106th Infantry Battalion (IB) together with the 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) in collaboration with a communicators group installed a solar-powered facility providing power to streetlights and communication equipment in a remote village of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The 106IB said in a statement Friday, February 23, that the recipient of the project is the village of Shiolan, one of the most remote villages in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Shiolan village is located at the boundaries of the hinterlands of Zamboanga Sibugay and the town of Godod, Zamboanga del Norte.

The solar-powered facility includes the installation of 22 solar lights, a solar charging system, and two solar charging controllers, the 106IB said.

A solar charging system and controller were also installed at the village's elementary school.

The solar charging system and a controller in 106IB's patrol base were also repaired and re-installed.

The 106IB noted that Shiolan has been facing challenges in terms of electric supply and delivery of government services.

The only way to go to Shiolan village is to hike for at least two to three hours, crossing 36 rivers.

With electricity, Shiolan Elementary School can operate efficiently regardless of daylight hours, allowing for extended learning opportunities.

Electrification facilitates communication through access to mobile phones and the internet, connecting remote communities to the main areas of the municipality.

“The efforts of generous people behind this activity have offered a solution to the electricity problem in Barangay Shiolan. Electrification in far-flung barangays will provide tremendous benefits to the community, helping to improve the quality of life of families,” said Lieutenant Colonel Anshary Pumbaya, 106IB commander.

“By bringing electricity to remote communities, we can empower residents with resources and mobile communication previously out of reach,” Pumbaya added.

The project was realized in collaboration with a communicators group known as the Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team-9 (React-9).

Aside from providing a solar-powered facility, the 106IB, 4CRG and React-9 also conducted a community outreach program in Shiolan village. (SunStar Zamboanga)