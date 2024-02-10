Solar-powered streetlights installed at Camp Bautista

THE Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPW-Barmm) has implemented a P2 million streetlight project inside Camp Bautista in Jolo, Sulu, greatly illuminating the military facility at night time, an official said Saturday, February 10.

The installation of 50 solar-powered street lights is the product of the continued collaboration of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) and the 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division.

Lawyer Nabil Tan, BTA deputy speaker, said the project was funded through the BTA’s Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF).

Each of the solar-powered streetlights costs P40,000 or a total of P2 million for the 50 streetlights.

“This is to continuously support Alakdan Division, as our partners in implementing Barmm's commitment through the BTA in ensuring the peace and stability in the province of Sulu," Tan said.

Meanwhile, Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, Alakdan Division and Joint Task Force Orion commander, expressed his sincere appreciation to the good office of Tan for their generous donation and unwavering support, and in advancing the peace and development in the province of Sulu.

Patromonio said their continued advocacy is a testament to their dedication to creating positive change in the community.

“Our partnership is mutually befitting, this project is significant to us as it brings light into our camp. We, as soldiers, it is inherent for us to be physically active even during night time,” Patromonio said.

“We can now perform our physical activities with ease even at night given our pathways are well lit with the presence of the solar street lights,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)