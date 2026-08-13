Soldier killed, 2 others wounded in gun attack

A SOLDIER was killed while two others were wounded in drive-by shooting incident in the province of Sulu, the police said Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The Indanan Municipal Police Station identified the fatality as Corporal Aldrin Wanson, 34.

Wounded were Corporal Philip Wiga, 31, and Corporal Benjie Jacinto 33. All of the victims are assigned with the 41st Infantry Battalion of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID).

The police said the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, along the highway in Kilometer 4, Sitio Kasambuhan, Tagbak village, Indanan.

Investigation showed the victims were aboard a motorcycle traveling to the 11th Division Training School (11DTS) when repeatedly shot using caliber .45 pistol by one of two men riding tandem on another motorcycle that tailed the soldiers.

The three soldiers were scheduled to undergo Physical Fitness Test at 11DTS in Camp Bud Datu, Tagbak, Indanan at the time of the incident.

The police said the motive of the incident is still undetermined as well as the identities of the perpetrators.

Wiga and Jacinto were brought to Camp General Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the 11ID strongly condemned the armed attack against three of its personnel while they were traveling en route to the 11DTS.

“Security and investigative efforts are ongoing in coordination with the appropriate authorities to identify and locate those responsible and determine the motive behind the attack,” the 11ID said in a statement.

The 11ID called on the public to remain calm, refrain from speculation, and allow the ongoing investigation to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The 11ID likewise appealed for the cooperation of the community and encouraged anyone with relevant information to coordinate with the appropriate authorities, as such information may help identify and locate the perpetrators. (SunStar Zamboanga)