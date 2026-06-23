Soldier rescues vulnerable Hornbill, turns it over to DENR

THE Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte placed under rehabilitation on Monday, June 22, 2026, a rescued adult female Writhed Hornbill in preparation for its release into its natural habitat.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Tuesday, June 23, the Writhed Hornbill, also known as the Mindanao Wrinkled Hornbill, was turned over to Cenro-Liloy by Sergeant Junelo Bongcawel of the 97th Infantry Battalion.

According to Bongcawel, he rescued the hornbill upon discovering it in a weakened condition in Batayan village, Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte. He then provided it temporary shelter and care at his residence while seeking appropriate assistance.

Bongcawel coordinated with local authorities and DENR personnel to ensure the bird's proper handling and rehabilitation recognizing the species' conservation significance.

The turnover of the hornbill was facilitated with the assistance of the Batayan Village Councilor Reymond Dacumos and was received by OIC-Cenro Forester Maribel Acama and Development Management Officer III Hector Lusaya, together with personnel from the Enforcement and Monitoring Section and the Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Unit.

The personnel of Cenro-Liloy conducted an initial assessment and placed the bird under the care of the office's wildlife holding facility.

"While the hornbill was found to be in generally good physical condition, it showed signs of domestication and will undergo rehabilitation before it can be considered for release into its natural habitat," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The Writhed Hornbill is listed as a vulnerable species under DENR Administrative Order 2019-09, which contains the updated national list of threatened Philippine fauna.

The Writhed Hornbill plays a vital role in forest ecosystems as an important seed disperser, helping maintain forest regeneration and biodiversity. (SunStar Zamboanga)