Solon condemns killing of ex-ARMM official

DEPUTY Minority Leader and Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman on Monday, January 29, 2024, condemned in the strongest possible terms the killing of a former official of the now-defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

The police reported that still unknown motorcycle-riding assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Ramil Masukat, a former director of the ARMM Humanitarian and Emergency Assistance Response Team (HEART), while traversing Ramon Rabago Avenue in Cotabato City around 7 p.m. Sunday, January 28.

“We condemn this brazen act of crime committed against Engineer Ramil, who at the time of his death was living a quiet life as a private citizen. May kaaway man o wala, violence should not be tolerated in any form,” Hataman, a former governor of ARMM, declared.

“I call on the police authorities to go after Engineer Ramil’s killers. Putting away the perpetrators of this crime makes our communities a little safer. Kailangang managot ang mga kriminal at mastermind sa pagpatay kay Masukat,” he added.

After the shooting incident, Masukat’s driver was able to drive to a gasoline station near a police station.

Masukat expired while he was being treated at Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.

Hataman condoled with the family of Masukat and vowed to extend any assistance to his loved ones.

Aside from being the head of the ARMM-HEART, Masukat was also the director of technical management services at ARMM.

Masukat also served as Municipal Planning and Development Officer of Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao.