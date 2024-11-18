Son of retired general yields P29.9-M illegal drugs

AUTHORITIES arrested the son of a retired police general and seized some P29.9 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation on Monday, November 18, 2024, in Zamboanga City, the police said.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspect as Ashraf Kayzar Ikbala, 40, a resident of Aurora village, Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City.

The police said Ikbala was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 11:05 a.m. Monday at Sitio Palawan, Zone 2, Barangay Divisoria, Zamboanga City.

Ikbaka is the son of retired police general, who served in 2010 as the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development of the Philippine National Police.

The buy-bust operation was launched by joint operatives of the police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Naval Intelligence and Security Group-Western Mindanao under the supervision of Colonel Romeo Espero Jr., deputy regional director for administration of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula.

Seized from Ikbala were some four kilos and 400 grams of suspected shabu packed in eight heat-sealed and four vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packs worth P29,920,000, a sling bag, 999 pieces of P1,000 counterfeit bill used as boodle money and one genuine P1,000 marked money and plastic packs and tea bags.

The arrested suspect was detained at the headquarters of Zamboanga City Police Office in preparation for the filing of case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ikbala yielded some P100,000 worth of illegal drugs when arrested in a manhunt operation on January 4, 2019, in Aurora Village Subdivision, Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City.

Ikbala's arrest was connected to two illegal drug charges filed against him in 2018, in which a warrant of arrest was issued by a court in Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old male jeepney conductor and a 35-year-old female vendor classified as high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested in another anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City.

The police said the two HVIs yielded 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P680,000 when arrested in a buy-bust operation at a motel around 2 a.m. Sunday, November 18, in Barangay Canelar, Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)