South Cotabato police arrest 2, seize P641,000 smuggled cigarettes

TWO individuals were arrested while over P641,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes were confiscated during a law enforcement operation in the province of South Cotabato, the police said Monday, April 20, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen director, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Sergio, 36, a resident of Abaga village, Balo-i, Lanao del Norte; and, Boy-Boy, 40, of Poblacion village, Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.

Ardiente said the two suspects were arrested Saturday, April 18, in Guinsang-an village, Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.

The police operatives chanced upon the contrabands while enforcing local ordinances under the Safer City Project, alongside information dissemination and continuous monitoring efforts against the entry of smuggled goods.

“During the operation, responding personnel noticed two individuals who attempted to flee upon seeing the authorities, prompting immediate verification,” Ardiente said in his report.

“Upon inspection, police officers inadvertently discovered in plain view several boxes of suspected smuggled cigarettes inside the suspects’ residence,” he added.

He said the two suspects were arrested after they failed to present the necessary documents for the possession and distribution of the tobacco products.

Confiscated from their possession were 15 master smuggled cigarettes, with an estimated total market value of P641,760.

The arrested suspects, along with the recovered evidence, were brought to Sto. Niño Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and filing of appropriate charges.

The confiscated cigarettes will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs at the General Santos Port for proper disposition.

“This successful operation highlights our strengthened coordination and sustained campaign against smuggling activities,” Ardiente said as he commended the operatives for their accomplishment.

He said they remain committed to protecting the communities and supporting lawful commerce by intensifying law enforcement operations. (SunStar Zamboanga)