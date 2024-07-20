Stabbing suspect 30 minutes after the incident

LAWMEN have arrested the suspect more than 30 minutes after a stabbing incident happened in an east coast village in Zamboanga City, the police said Saturday, July 20.

The local police identified the arrested stabbing suspect as Musar Amaddin, 35, years old, a resident of Arena Blanco village, east of Zamboanga City.

The police said Amaddin was arrested in a pursuit operation around 12:17 a.m. Saturday, July 20, on Omar Drive, Arena Blanco village.

Investigation showed Amaddin allegedly stabbed Jennifer Umpad, 25, around 11:40 p.m. Friday, July 19, the motive of which the police did not reveal.

Umpad, a resident of Tumaga village, Zamboanga City, was admitted at a hospital for treatment.

The police said Amaddin was detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 in preparation for the filing of criminal case against him. (SunStar Zamboanga)