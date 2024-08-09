Stakeholders ink pact to study, develop renewable power

THE Regional Development Council in Zamboanga Peninsula (RDC 9), energy stakeholders, and other concerned government agencies signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) for the study, exploration, and development of renewable energy as sustainable power source in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The MOC signatories include Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe in his capacity as RDC 9 chairperson, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, Hydrogen de France (HDF) Business Development Officer Rene James Villarete, Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (Zamboecozone) Chairperson Raul Regondola, and Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco) General Manager Gannymede Tiu.

The MOC signing highlighted the Zamboanga Peninsula Power Summit 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at a local hotel, convening key players and stakeholders in the energy sector to learn about the Zamboanga Peninsula’s energy situation, discuss strategies, and explore solutions.

Zamboanga Peninsula recognizes the importance of a dependable and reliable power supply towards achieving its collective economic aspirations as well as uplifting the lives of its people.

Dalipe underscored the need to remain united as the region strives to attain energy security that will sustain all economic activities in Zamboanga Peninsula.

“I am confident that from this summit, we will emerge with a clear path forward, one that will lead us to numerous economic triumphs in the years and decades to come,” Dalipe said.

“The energy security we are about to build here will serve as the foundation for our region’s trajectory toward a prosperous and sustainable future,” Dalipe added. (SunStar Zamboanga)