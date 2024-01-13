STL operator killed in gun attack

A SMALL Town Lottery (STL) operator in Zamboanga City was killed while his brother escaped unscathed in a gun attack in what authorities believe the motive was robbery, the local police reported Saturday, January 13, 2023.

The local police said the incident happened around 9:53 p.m. Friday, January 12, in Purok 7, Recodo village, this city.

The police identified the fatality as Aubrey Ishmael Mohammad, 38, who succumbed to three gunshot wounds.

The police withheld the identity of Mohammad’s brother, who managed to escape unscathed.

Investigation showed that prior to the incident, Mohammad was waiting for his brother to arrive from Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte to remit the STL collection in that town.

The police said that an unidentified gunman suddenly barged in and shot Mohammad repeatedly after the victim’s brother arrived and while they were about to count the STL collections from Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

The police said Mohammad suffered three gunshot wounds and died instantaneously while his brother managed to run and hide on the second floor of the victim’s house.

The suspect boarded a waiting motorcycle and they sped towards the interior portion of Purok 7 in Recodo village bringing along the STL collections from Sibuco town.

The police recovered two empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene.

Investigation continues by the police to establish the motive as well as the identities of the suspects behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)