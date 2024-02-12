Storm surge destroys 80 houses in Zambo coastal village

A PERSON was injured, while more or less 80 houses were destroyed in a storm surge that hit a coastal village east of Zamboanga City, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said Monday, February 12, 2024.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, CDRRMO chief, said based on the report received by his office, the storm surge happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, February 11, in Sitio Aplaya, Manicahan village, 20.10 kilometers east of the city.

Apolinario did not identify the injured victim during the storm surge but said he suffered injury on the lower extremities.

Apolinario said the victims have preferred to stay home to guard their properties either from looters or the storm itself.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), "storm surge is the abnormal rise in sea level that occurs during tropical cyclones or typhoon. It is caused by strong winds and low atmospheric pressures produced by tropical cyclones."

The Manicahan village council reported that the weather was fine in the barangay when the incident happened.

The village and the Sangguniang Kabataan councils have mobilized resources to provide assistance to the affected families.

Mayor John Dalipe has tasked the City Social Welfare and Development Office on Monday, February 12, to provide the necessary assistance to the affected families as soon as possible. (SunStar Zamboanga)