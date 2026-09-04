Sulu 1st district declared as a state of stable internal peace, security

THE 1st district of Sulu was officially declared on Sunday, August 30, 2026, as a State of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS), achieving historic milestones and marking the significant transformation of an area once heavily affected by armed conflict into communities now advancing toward peace, stability, and development.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) said Friday, September 4, that the achievement covers the eight municipalities of Jolo, Patikul, Indanan, Maimbung, Parang, Talipao, Pangutaran, and Hadji Panglima Tahil.

The achievement was made possible through the sustained collaboration of the 1103Bde under the Army's, 11th Infantry Division, through its battalions, the 35th Infantry Battalion (35IB), 41IB, and 100IB, together with the Local Government Units, security forces, national government agencies, traditional and religious leaders, and the communities of Sulu.

"This declaration is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together with one purpose, to protect the peace we have gained and ensure that it translates into meaningful development for every community," Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, said in a statement.

"The Philippine Army, together with our security forces and government partners, remains committed to standing with the people of Sulu in sustaining these gains and preventing the return of conflict," Cabasan added.

He said the declaration reflects the collective efforts of the government and communities in strengthening security, addressing local conflicts, promoting reconciliation, and creating conditions where peace and development can thrive, including in the island towns of Pangutaran and Hadji Panglima Tahil.

He said that once known as an area heavily affected by conflict, the 1st district of Sulu now stands as a testament to the power of unity, resilience, and collective action.

"From conflict to stability, from instability to opportunity, from a troubled past to a peaceful future, Sulu continues to move forward toward a more peaceful and progressive Bangsa Sug," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)