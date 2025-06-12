Sulu-based 1102Bde sustains peace-building through Brigada Eskwela

SEEING that the classroom is one of the most powerful weapons against ignorance, extremism, and poverty, troops of the Sulu-based 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) continued its week-long support to the Brigada Eskwela 2025 of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The 1102Bde troops conduct activities simultaneously in Kanmindus Elementary School and Luuk National High School on Thursday, June 12.

Personnel from the 2nd Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Company led by 2nd Lieutenant Jessie Lacuarta, in collaboration with Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel headed by Lieutenant Junior Grade Jayven Abubakar, led the cleaning activities at the national high school in Tandu Bato village, Luuk.

They were joined by School Principal Al-Walid Abubakar, along with teachers, students, and community volunteers.

Captain Xandra Lou Basaen, 15th CMO Battalion’s 2nd Company commander, and troops from the 101st Infantry Battalion worked alongside school heal Halima Kalim, parents, and students in Kanmindus Elementary School.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, emphasized the military’s evolving role in peace-building, “as Brigada Eskwela represents our shift from guarding peace to growing peace.”

Delos Santos said it is part of their long-term strategy to sustain stability in Sulu by empowering the youth through education and community collaboration.

Delos Santos said by helping prepare schools for the opening of classes, they also help lay the foundations of lasting peace.

“The classroom is one of the most powerful weapons against ignorance, extremism, and poverty. Our soldiers and uniformed partners are proud to stand side-by-side with teachers, parents, and students in building a better future for all,” Delos Santos added.

He said the support of 1102Bde to Brigada Eskwela is also aligned with the national Whole-of-Nation Approach, fostering a culture of cooperation among the military, local government units, civilian agencies, and stakeholders.

Delos Santos added that the presence of PCG personnel, alongside Army troops and educators, shows how unified actions can achieve meaningful impacts, especially in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)