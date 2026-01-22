Sulu-based Army unit, MNLF strengthen commitment to sustain peace

THE Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID), through the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), has teamed up with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) to further strengthen their shared commitment to sustain the relative peace already achieved in the province of Sulu.

The 1103Bde held a substantive engagement on Monday, January 19, with the MNLF senior leaders and coordinators in Sulu as part of its continuing efforts to ensure peace and order within the Brigade’s area of responsibility.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, together with Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, the deputy brigade commander, spearheaded on the brigade's party, and by Commander Kana Isnain and Commander Abe Isnain for the MNLF.

Cabasan said Thursday, January 22, the engagement has served as a platform for open dialogue, coordination, and reaffirmation of mutual support between the military and MNLF in maintaining stability, security, and development in the province of Sulu.

Cabasan said they discussed key issues affecting peace and security with emphasis on cooperation, trust-building, peaceful resolution of disputes and timely coordination to prevent conflicts and address emerging concerns.

“Both parties highlighted the importance of sustained communication and collective responsibility in preserving the gains of peace in Sulu and ensuring the safety and well-being of local communities,” Cabasan said in a statement.

He said the engagement reflected the Brigade’s dedication to a whole-of-nation approach, recognizing that lasting peace is achieved through collaboration, mutual respect, and shared accountability.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Genzola, 35th Infantry Battalion (35IB), and Lieutenant Colonel Genesis Gabrido have joined Cabasan and Sakilan during the substantive engagement with the MNLF senior leaders in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)