Sulu community-led peace campaign gains ground

THE campaign for rido-free, gun-free, and peace-centered communities in Sulu continues to gain significant ground as more civilians voluntarily hand over their firearms to authorities, reflecting deepening public trust and a growing commitment to lasting peace, officials said Thursday, April 2.

Since January 1, this year, the campaign has already yielded a total of 95 assorted high-powered and low-powered firearms across the province of Sulu.

On Wednesday, April 1, troops of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) and the 21IB, facilitated the handover of three firearms through separate engagements with local stakeholders.

The two battalions are under the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) of the Sulu-based 11th Infantry Division (11ID).

In Tapul town, Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104IB, reported that troops from Bravo Company, led by First Lieutenant Jaythron Dumaga, in coordination with personnel from the Municipal Police Station, facilitated the handover of two short firearms at the town hall.

The firearms, including one caliber .45 pistol and one caliber .38 revolver, were voluntarily handed over through the initiative of Alu Kabingaan Village Chairperson Nehada Daud and Kaumpang Village Chief Abraham Ingoh, demonstrating the proactive role of local leaders in sustaining peace and order.

Meanwhile, in the town of Panglima Estino, Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, commander of the 21IB, disclosed that troops from Bravo Company, under First Lieutenant Restituto Dalogdog Jr., together with personnel from the Municipal Police Station led by Police Captain Bert Francisco, facilitated the handover of one high-powered firearm—an M1 Garand rifle—in Tiptipon village.

Borras emphasized that the successful handover was made possible through the initiative of Tiptipon Village Chairperson Rowesman Ammar, in coordination with village officials, highlighting strengthened grassroots cooperation in support of peace initiatives.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102Bde, underscored the increasing number of voluntary firearm handovers is a clear indicator that the government’s peace campaign is taking root at the community level.

Delos Santos emphasized that these collective efforts are instrumental in sustaining peace gains and preventing the resurgence of violence.

Meanwhile, Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion, commended the troops and stakeholders for their continued commitment to peacebuilding efforts.

Peña said the reduction of loose firearms through voluntary means remains a vital component in maintaining security and enabling long-term development across the province of Sulu.

He said the 11ID, in close coordination with partner stakeholders, continues to strengthen localized peace engagements and encourages more communities to actively support initiatives that promote safety, stability, and lasting peace across Sulu province. (SunStar Zamboanga)