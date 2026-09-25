Sulu declared stable in peace, security

SULU was formally declared under a Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) condition, marking a major milestone in the province’s transition from decades of armed conflict toward sustained peace, development and improved security.

The declaration was made during a ceremony Thursday, September 25, 2026, at the Sulu Gymnasium in Bangkal village, Luuk, Sulu, attended by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., senior officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, national government agencies, local government executives, security officials and other peace stakeholders.

The Department of National Defense said the SIPS declaration provides a more stable environment for government operations and development activities, while emphasizing that sustaining peace remains a continuing responsibility.

Teodoro underscored the need to complement security gains with infrastructure, connectivity, education and basic services.

“The challenge now is to protect the peace we have achieved, strengthen public trust, and ensure that peace translates into tangible opportunities and a better quality of life for every Tausug,” Teodoro said.

He added that a peaceful and secure Sulu could serve as a lasting legacy for future generations, stressing that the next task is to sustain the province’s peace gains and translate them into long-term development.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division provided security for the ceremony through its three battalions in coordination with the provincial government, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), other security agencies and peace stakeholders.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II said the milestone was the result of the collective efforts of Sulu residents who supported peace and stability.

“This milestone belongs to the people of Sulu who stood together for peace and stability. Let us protect these gains and build a province where every community can look forward to a safer and more prosperous future,” Tan said.

Sulu Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan said the declaration should serve as a foundation for stronger communities, better opportunities and sustained progress.

The SIPS declaration culminated in a renewed Pledge of Commitment among government and security stakeholders to preserve peace and security in the province.

The milestone caps years of peace and security efforts, strengthened governance and community participation aimed at transforming Sulu from a conflict-affected province into an environment more conducive to development, investment, education and improved public services.

Officials stressed that the SIPS status is not only a recognition of the province’s peace gains but also a continuing commitment by government, security forces and communities to protect and build on those gains. (SunStar Zamboanga)