Sulu demonstrates high state of readiness during regional NSED 2026

REINFORCING its steadfast commitment to safeguarding communities and strengthening disaster preparedness across the first district of Sulu, the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, 11th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, through the 41st Infantry Battalion, actively participated in the 2nd Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) 2026 held on June 18, 2026, in Maimbung, Sulu.

The activity served as a vital platform for enhancing emergency response capabilities, strengthening inter-agency coordination, and fostering a culture of preparedness among communities vulnerable to natural hazards.

It highlighted the brigade's continuing efforts to ensure that disaster readiness remains a core component of security and stability throughout the municipalities under its area of responsibility in the First District of Sulu.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, joined provincial leaders, national government agencies, local government units, and emergency responders in affirming a collective commitment to disaster resilience and public safety.

The exercise was graced by Governor Abdusakur Tan II, who emphasized the significance of preparedness in protecting lives and communities.

"NSED reminded us of a simple but powerful truth: preparedness saves lives. Let us continue to build a resilient Sulu-one that stands strong, protects its people, and rises above adversity," Tan said.

The 41st Infantry Battalion, under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Genesis Gabrido, played a key role in the large-scale simulation.

Alpha Company troopers led by Second Lieutenant Cyril June Sandoval actively served as responders during various earthquake emergency scenarios, demonstrating the Battalion's operational readiness, discipline, and capability to support life-saving operations during disasters and emergencies.

For the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, participation in the NSED goes beyond compliance with a national program. It reflects the Brigade's broader mission of ensuring that communities across the First District of Sulu are prepared, protected, and resilient in the face of both man-made and natural threats.

As the Army's frontline unit in the district, the brigade continuously works alongside local government units, disaster management councils, and partner agencies to strengthen emergency response mechanisms and enhance community preparedness.

The earthquake drill, spearheaded by the Municipal Government of Maimbung through its Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) under Mayor Shihla Tan-Hayudini and facilitated by the Office of Civil Defense-Zamboanga Peninsula, also served as a practical test of the Incident Command System (ICS), promoting seamless coordination, effective communication, and unified decision-making among participating agencies during crisis situations.

The successful conduct of the exercise underscored the importance of a whole-of-government and whole-of-community approach in disaster risk reduction and management.

Through realistic simulations and collaborative response efforts, participants strengthened their capacity to respond swiftly and effectively when disaster strikes.

As disasters can occur without warning, the 1103rd Infantry Brigade remains committed to maintaining a high state of readiness, ensuring that its troops are equipped, trained, and prepared to support humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations whenever and wherever needed across the First District of Sulu.

The brigade's active involvement in the NSED 2026 reaffirms its enduring commitment not only to preserving peace and security but also to protecting lives, supporting local communities, and building a more resilient Sulu. (PR)