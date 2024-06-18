Sulu healthcare professionals undergo NTP manual training

THE healthcare professionals in Sulu are now equipped with the knowledge and skills to effectively manage Tuberculosis (TV) cases and accurately record and report on the Integrated TB Information System.

This, as the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO)-Sulu has conducted a four-day training on the 6th Edition of the National TB Program (NTP) manual from June 10 to 13, 2024 at the IPHO-Sulu.

The IPHO-Sulu said in a statement on Tuesday, June 18, that 19 rural health units from the provincial office, Maimbung District Hospital, and Sulu Provincial Hospital participated in the training spearheaded by Dr. Reynaldo Pescadera, III, NTP medical coordinator, assisted by the NTP team and technical working group.

The IPHO-Sulu said the NTP is a structured initiative focusing on strategies to prevent, diagnose, treat, and control TB cases within the community.

It involves TB screening, treatment adherence support, contact tracing, and public awareness campaigns, according to the IPHO-Sulu.

The training also highlighted the importance of accurately recording and reporting TB cases to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation, improving the diagnosis and treatment of TB cases, and ultimately reducing morbidity and mortality rates in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The IPHO-Sulu said the four-day training was a pivotal opportunity for healthcare professionals to update their knowledge and skills in managing TB cases.

“With this training, they will be better equipped to provide quality care to patients, contributing to an improved health outcome in the Barmm,” the IPHO-Sulu said in a statement.

“By enhancing healthcare provider skills and knowledge, the region can substantially improve health outcomes and reduce disease burden among constituents,” the IPHO-Sulu said.

It said the initiative is aligned with the 12-point priority agenda of the Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim to improve the health and well-being of the Barmm constituents. (SunStar Zamboanga)