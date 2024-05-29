Sulu holds first-ever triathlon challenge

A TOTAL of 134 athletes participated in the first-ever triathlon challenge that brought together triathletes from all over the country to experience the relative peace and scenic views of Sulu.

The first-ever triathlon challenge initiated by the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion, in collaboration with the Suilu provincial government, was held on Sunday, May 26, at Mans Beach in Sitio Sapang, Kan-Mindus village, Luuk, Sulu.

Lieutenant Colonel Franco Baylon, 11th Infantry Division’s assistant chief of staff for training and education, and one of the event organizers, said the event kicked off at 6 a.m. starting with a challenging 1.2-kilometer swim course, followed by an intense 50-kilometer bike route, and culminated in a 10-kilometer run leg, which concluded at 11 a.m.

Baylon said 68 triathletes participated in the individual category while 24 teams joined the relay category.

“This triathlon challenge highlighted the Sulu's relative peace that we now enjoy while promoting its eco-tourism potential. The collaboration we have with our partner stakeholders and the support of the communities have been instrumental in achieving a sustainable and inclusive peace in the province of Sulu,” Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the JTF-Orion and 11th Infantry Division, said in a statement.

“Furthermore, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the local government units, corporate sponsors, and volunteers. The event would not have been as successful without your unwavering support," added Patrimonio, who also participated in the triathlon challenge.

Munir Arbison Sr., former Second District Congressman of Sulu, conveyed his appreciation to the participants, sponsors, volunteers, and organizers of the triathlon challenge.

"Malaki na ang pinagbago ng lalawigan ng Sulu, lalong-lalo na dito sa bayan ng Luuk dahil nakakapag sagawa na tayo ng katulad ng triathlon event na ito,” Arbison said in a statement.

“Pinasasalamatan ko ang mga kasundaluhan sa kanilang inisyatibo para sa kapayapaan dito sa Sulu. Tunay nga na sa pagtutulungan nating lahat, ang Sulu ay angat sa turismo. Nais kong pasalamatan ang lahat ng tumulong para maging matagumpay ang triathlon event na ito,” Arbison added.

Bong Pimentel, one of the event organizers, said that Kenneth Bonda from Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte won the championship title in the male individual category.

“His relentless training and dedication paid off as he outperforms his competitors and crosses the finish line with an impressive time,” Pimentel said.

Leyann Ramo of the Tri-SND Barracuda team won in the female individual category with a stellar performance.

Pimentel said Ramo’s endurance and strategic race performance secured her the top spot, making her a standout athlete of the event.

The AC Bikeshop team was hailed as the champion in the relay category.

Pimentel said they have witnessed a fierce competition, with teams battling out for the coveted title.

He said the winning team showcased excellent teamwork and coordination, demonstrating that success in a relay event depends on both individual skill and collective effort.

Patrimonio said the triathlon event not only highlighted the athletes' physical prowess but also their determination and spirit.

He said it was a celebration of sportsmanship and community, bringing together participants and spectators from all over the country in a shared appreciation of athletic excellence while experiencing the relative peace and scenic views in the province of Sulu.

Present during the event were, Julkipli Ahijon a representative from the Office of the Sulu Governor; Lieutenant General Willam Gonzales, Western Mindanao Command chief; Sittie Aminah Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte District Representative Sittie Aminah Dimaporo; and Sultan Naga Dimaporo Vice Mayir Ulwan Dimaporo. (SunStar Zamboanga)