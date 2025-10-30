Sulu leaders seal covenant for peace; Rido settled through unity, reconciliation

THE 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade, 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division, Philippine Army, under the leadership of Brigadier General Emmanuel L. Cabasan PA, through Colonel Abdelhalim H Sakilan PA, Deputy Brigade commander, joined local officials and community leaders in a Covenant of Understanding ceremony held at the Provincial Capitol of Sulu.

The covenant was entered into by local officials and influential community members from Barangays Upper Talipao and Marshada Proper, Municipality of Talipao, Province of Sulu, representing both parties involved in the long-standing conflict.

The signatories declared their decision to end a long-standing clan feud (rido) that had caused conflict and disunity among their groups. With mutual understanding and forgiveness, both parties agreed to embrace peace, reconciliation, and solidarity for the progress and well-being of their communities.

The reconciliation was made possible through the intercession of the Sulu Provincial Government, whose commitment to peacebuilding continues to inspire lasting unity among the people of Sulu. Also present during the ceremony were Governor Abdusakur “Toto” Tan II, Vice Mayor Nivocadnezar I. Tulawie of Talipao, Major General Leonardo I Peña PA, Commander of the 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division, Police Colonel Jeff Briones Uy, Provincial Director of the Sulu Police Provincial Office, and Lieutenant Colonel Genesis R Gabrido PA, Commanding Officer of the 41st Infantry Battalion.

Representing Brigadier General Cabasan, Colonel Sakilan lauded the initiative and sincerity of the signatories, emphasizing that the act of reconciliation demonstrates true strength and compassion. “This covenant symbolizes hope and healing. The 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade stands with the people of Sulu in their journey toward lasting peace, unity, and progress,” said Col. Sakilan.

The 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting peace and reconciliation efforts in partnership with the Provincial Government of Sulu, the Philippine National Police, and local communities.

Together, they continue to work toward a more peaceful and resilient province. (PR)