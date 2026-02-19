Sulu-Mafar boosts halal cattle production in Sulu town

THE Sulu provincial office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar) turned over a techno-demo cattle-raising project on Monday, February 16, 2026, to an association of cattle raisers in the town of Panamao to boost halal cattle production.

Mafar-Sulu said the project was awarded to the association of cattle raisers in Barangay Parang Duyan, Municipality of Panamao.

The project includes 10 heads of cattle, an elevated water tank, a water pump engine, and farm tools such as a wheelbarrow, shovel, pairs of boots, and a jungle bolo.

According to Mafar-Sulu, the facility will serve as a demonstration and learning site for cattle raisers, aimed at increasing both the supply and quality of halal-certified cattle across Sulu.

A techno-demo project is a model farm established to showcase improved methods, tools, or practices that farmers can adopt to enhance productivity.

Engineer Alfie Iribani, Mafar-Sulu provincial director, and Chief Agriculturist Jun Ammak led the turnover of the project to the recipient association.

“By providing livestock and modern inputs, the program aims to enhance productivity, promote sustainable practices, and improve the livelihood of local farmers,” Mafar-Sulu said in a statement.

The agency said the initiative underscores the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (Barmm) continued support for communities in Sulu, particularly in strengthening agriculture-based livelihoods and advancing the halal industry.

It added that communities in Sulu, despite changes in administrative affiliation, continue to receive uninterrupted services from Barmm, ensuring a seamless and people-centered transition for the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)