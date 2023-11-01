Sulu marks another peaceful election

THE province of Sulu has recorded zero election-related violent incidents during the just concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30.

Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11th Infantry Division commander, said Wednesday, November 1, that this was the second time that the province of Sulu has recorded zero election-related violent incidents.

“The just concluded BSKE in the province of Sulu is generally peaceful,” said Patrimonio, who is also the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander, said.

Patrimonio attributed it to the effective collaboration of all partner stakeholders such as the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Sulu Police Provincial Office, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the cooperation of the people of Sulu.

The JTF-Orion has established its Election Monitoring Center (EMC) to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of BSKE 2023 starting from preparation until the canvassing of votes.

Prior to the conduct of the BSKE, the Sulu Joint Monitoring Committee visited different polling centers including the island municipalities in Sulu to ensure the success of the election.

Meanwhile, Patrimonio extended his gratitude to the men and women of JTF-Orion for their sacrifices and dedication in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the BSKE.

“I commend the untiring efforts of our soldiers, Comelec officials, other law enforcement agencies, and more importantly the cooperation of the people of Sulu in ensuring a smooth, fair and orderly BSKE 2023,” he said.

“Rest assured that your JTF-Orion will remain committed to sustaining the peace that we have,” he added.

The entire forces of JTF-Orion with 2, 899 personnel and 396 Cafgu Active Auxiliary (CAA) were committed to the security of the 93 polling places in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)