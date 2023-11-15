Sulu police office gets new camp

THE Sulu Police Provincial Office (PPO) and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi (RMFB-BaSulTa) are soon to have new camp and facilities, respectively.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said in a statement Wednesday, November 15, the new Sulu PPO camp will be constructed in Bualo Lipid village, Maimbung, Sulu.

The new facility is named Camp Hadji Suod Tan in honor of the then mayor of Jolo, Sulu.

The PRO-BAR said the facilities for the RMFB-BaSulTa will be built in Matatal village, Maimbung.

Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, PRO-BAR director, expressed his gratitude to the provincial government of Sulu for the continued support rendered to the province’s police force.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the two projects were separately held on Monday, November 13, attended by top officials of the police and provincial government. (SunStar Zamboanga)