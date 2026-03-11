Sulu residents surrender firearms

RESIDENTS from two villages in Siasi, Sulu, surrendered high-powered firearms through community engagement and collaboration among security forces and local government units, officials said Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The turnover on Tuesday, March 10, reinforced the commitment of the municipality to remain a peace-centered community.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion commander, said his command and the Siasi Municipal Police Station received one M1 Garand rifle, one M1 Carbine rifle, and one M79 grenade launcher.

Siasi Mayor Ben Sayeed Muksan said Duhol Tara Village Chairperson Mustadi Jalali and Luuk Tara Village Chairperson Badriya facilitated the surrender in coordination with the police.

Muksan said the initiative supports the campaign for a gun-free community and the implementation of the Municipal Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (MTF-Elac).

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) commander, said voluntary surrenders reflect the partnership between communities and security forces.

Authorities officially declared Siasi a gun-free town and peace-centered community on February 8.

The 11th Infantry Division units, including the 1102Bde and 104IB, partnered with the police and the municipal government to achieve the declaration. (SunStar Zamboanga)