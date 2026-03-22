Sulu residents voluntarily hand over 5 firearms

RESIDENTS in separate villages in Sulu have voluntarily handed over five firearms as sustained peace efforts continue to yield positive results, reflecting the growing trust and cooperation between communities, local government units, and security forces.

The handover of firearms was facilitated through the ongoing Localized Peace Engagement (LPE) initiatives of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade’s (1102Bde) 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB) in close coordination with local stakeholders.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, commander of the 21IB, emphasized that the increasing number of voluntary handover of firearms highlights the effectiveness of sustained community engagement efforts.

Borras said among the firearms that were voluntarily handed over were two M16 rifles from Masjid Bayle village and one M203 grenade launcher from Karungdong village, both in Kalingalan Caluang town, as well as two caliber .38 pistols from Kulay-Kulay village, Panamao.

The firearms were turned over to the police and military in support of the campaign for Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered communities.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, reaffirmed the brigade’s commitment to sustaining peace and security across its area of responsibility.

Meanwhile, Major General Leonardo Peña, 11th Infantry Division, underscored the importance of a whole-of-nation approach in achieving lasting peace.

Peña said the continued voluntary handover of firearms signals a strong community commitment to peace, as more residents choose dialogue over conflict, bringing the province of Sulu closer to a future anchored on stability, security, and shared progress. (SunStar Zamboanga)