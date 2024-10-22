Sulu school gets laptops donation

THE 11th Infantry Division (11ID), in partnership with Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTPH), facilitated the donation of 10 laptops to a school in the province of Sulu as part of the continued effort to support education in remote areas.

The 11ID said the recipient of the donation of laptops is the Imam Abdusali Elementary School in Sitio Puhpuh, Angilan village, Omar, Sulu, on Monday, October 21, 2024.

The 11ID said the donated laptops were turned over to the school officials by Tara Mariano. The donation was part of LTPH’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

Mariano emphasized the importance of the initiative, noting the donation marked one of the farthest-reaching projects ever undertaken by LTPH, according to the 11ID.

Previously, the LTPH had already made a significant contribution to Imam Abdusali Elementary School by donating two classrooms, demonstrating their sustained dedication to uplifting the quality of education in this far-flung area.

“We are proud to extend our support to the children of Imam Abdusali Elementary School. Education is the key to a brighter future, and we are committed to ensuring that even the most remote schools have the resources they need,” the 11ID quoted Mariano as saying.

The 11ID said the laptop donation is expected to significantly improve the school's educational resources, enabling students to access modern learning tools and technology.

“This, in turn, will help bridge the digital divide and provide these young learners with opportunities to develop their skills in today’s technology-driven world,” the 11ID said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)