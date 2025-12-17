Sulu State College gets P20-M student dorm

THE Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPW-Barmm) has turned over a newly completed P20-million two-story student dormitory with a roof deck to Sulu State Collect (SSC), reinforcing Barmm's efforts to expand education-support infrastructure.

Engineer Ajan Ajijul, head of MPW's Sulu First District Engineering Office, said Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the project reflects the importance of coordination and partnership in delivering sustainable, high-quality infrastructure that supports education.

"This new dormitory stands as a powerful symbol of our connected commitment and hard work," Ajijul said in a statement.

"We believe it will greatly enhance the well-being and academic experience of learners and educators in the institution," he added.

Professor Charisma Ututalum, SSC president, emphasized the importance of safe, accessible, and inclusive student housing, noting its role in promoting learning, well-being, and student success.

Ututalum and the SSC officials expressed their appreciation to the Barmm Government for its continued support, describing the dormitory as a timely addition that will help ease accommodation constraints and enhance the overall learning environment.

The facility located in Patikul, Sulu, was inaugurated on Saturday, December 13.

The dormitory is expected to be fully utilized in the coming academic terms, forming part of Barmm's ongoing efforts to invest in education as a foundation for sustainable peace and development. (SunStar Zamboanga)