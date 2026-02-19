Sulu town activates MTF-Elac, declares rido-free community

THE island municipality of Lugus in Sulu has activated its Municipal Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (MTF-ELAC) and declared the town a rido-free community, marking a significant milestone in its peace and development agenda, the military said Thursday, February 19, 2026.

The 11th Infantry Division (11ID) said the activation of the MTF-ELAC and the declaration of Lugus as a rido-free community were held during a ceremony on Wednesday, February 18, in Barangay Parian Kayawan, Lugus.

The activity was led by Lugus Mayor and MTF-ELAC Chairperson Almedzar Hajiri, together with Vice Mayor Hadar Hajiri, members of the Sangguniang Bayan, and all 17 barangay chairpersons.

Representatives from the military and police also participated in the event, demonstrating unified support for Lugus, which had previously been declared a gun-free and peace-centered community.

The 11ID said the initiative reinforces the government’s whole-of-nation approach to addressing the root causes of conflict, strengthening institutional mechanisms, and advancing long-term stability and inclusive development in the municipality.

Lugus, a fifth-class municipality, was declared a gun-free and peace-centered community on April 27, 2024. It has a population of 29,043 based on the 2020 census.

The 11ID said the creation of the MTF-ELAC institutionalizes a localized peace framework that harmonizes governance, security, and development efforts while strengthening collaboration among civil authorities, security forces, and community stakeholders.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104th Infantry Battalion, said the initiative highlights the importance of sustained dialogue and unified leadership in preserving peace gains.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, emphasized that strong local governance and community ownership are vital in sustaining peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion, commended the leaders of Lugus, noting that the declaration reflects strengthened public trust and effective collaboration among stakeholders.

Peña said they remain committed to sustaining peace mechanisms and promoting stable, conflict-resilient communities across Sulu in close coordination with local government units, police, and partner agencies. (SunStar Zamboanga)