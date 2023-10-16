Sulu town BSKE candidates sign peace covenant

PANGUTARAN, Sulu Mayor Asri Taib has urged the residents, especially the registered voters, to elect competent and responsible leaders that could bring progress to their community.

Taib made the call during the signing of a peace covenant by all candidates who pledged to ensure the conduct of a peaceful and order Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, 2023.

“In this coming election, I urged everyone to choose a competent and responsible community leaders that could help for a peace and progress in our community,” Taib told the participants of the peace covenant signing on Friday, October 13.

“Also, let us maintain the good image of our municipality,” he added.

In his message, Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander, said they will ensure the conduct of orderly and peaceful BSKE being one of the deputized agencies of the Commission on Election (Comelec).

“We have witnessed how peaceful was the election in the province of Sulu last year and I believed that we can also have that again,” Patrimonio said.

“Rest assured that JTF-Orion will continue to serve you with our utmost dedication and commitment to service,” he added.

Lawyer Vidzfar Julie, Sulu Provincial Election Supervisor who initiated the peace covenant signing, has also encouraged voters to choose wisely and respect the result of the upcoming election. (SunStar Zamboanga)