Sulu town conducts 3-day Incident Command System training

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade, together with the Municipality of Talipao and in partnership with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Zamboanga Peninsula, conducted a three-day Incident Command System (ICS) Level 1 Training starting Thursday, November 6, at the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Barangay Bilaan.

The activity, attended by members of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Indanan town, various government agencies, civil society organizations, and the private sector, aims to enhance the disaster preparedness and response capabilities of local leaders, responders, and community partners across Sulu province.

The training marked the third leg of the ongoing ICS initiative in Sulu. After successful rollouts in Patikul and Indanan, the program is now officially launched in Talipao. Each phase builds on collective learning and coordination among stakeholders, reinforcing Sulu’s unified effort to strengthen local disaster management systems and operational readiness.

In his message, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103rd Infantry Brigade commander, emphasized the Army’s commitment to supporting peace, security, and resilience-building efforts in Sulu, highlighting that readiness is a shared responsibility among the military, local governments, and civilians.

Talipao Mayor Reham Tulawie expressed gratitude to the 1103rd Infantry Brigade and OCD-Zamboanga Peninsula for bringing capacity-building initiatives to the municipality, stressing that strengthening disaster management systems is key to protecting lives and sustaining development.

Meanwhile, Julkipli Ahijon Jr., chief of the Sulu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), lauded the collaboration between national and local agencies, noting that the initiative reflects Sulu’s united front in building a disaster-resilient province.

The three-day training is designed to deepen the understanding of local responders and DRRM personnel on the ICS — a standardized approach to command, control, and coordination during emergencies. Through lectures, workshops, and group discussions, participants are expected to develop enhanced operational skills and coordination mechanisms that will enable more effective disaster response.

As the training series continues across the province, Sulu, in partnership with the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, remains committed to its collective mission: building communities that are ready, resilient, and responsive to any challenges that may arise. (PR)