Sulu town declared gun-free municipality  

THE municipality of Lugus in the province of Sulu, where owning a firearm is part of the way of life, has been declared a gun-free and peace-centered town, the military said Monday, April 29.

The declaration was spearheaded by Brigadier General Mario Jacinto, 110st Infantry Brigade commander, together with Vice Mayor Almedzar Hajiri of Lugus, Sulu.

The event declaring the town of Lugus as a gun-free and peace-centered place was held at the municipal gymnasium in Parian Kayawan village on Saturday, April 27.

Among the highlights of the event was the Ceremonial Signing of the Resolution as a Gun-Free Municipality and Peace-Centered Community and the Unveiling of Tarpaulin led by Jacinto and Hajiri.

In his message, Hajiri expressed his heartfelt gratitude for making the event successful and for the unwavering support of their local community in the government's campaign that helped maintain the public order and safety in their municipality.

Meanwhile, the presentation of the report for Local Peace and Order Council, Local Anti-Drug and Abuse Council, Local Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council Meeting was presented by the different local government agencies and security sectors.

Jacinto commended the efforts and cooperation of the local chief executives in the implementation of a gun-free municipality.

Jacinto said the declaration is also in line with the 11th Infantry Division's campaign towards eradicating loose firearms and will further strengthen and intensify its campaign for it to be embraced by the other municipalities in the whole of Sulu.

“Napakaganda na ng Sulu ngayon, mas lalo itong naging maganda dahil sa kooperasyon at tulong ninyo upang mapanatili ang kaayusan at kapayapaan lalo na dito sa inyong komunidad. Natutuwa kami na ideklara na ang inyong lugar ay isa ng Gun-free Municipality at Peace-Centered Community. Sana ay patuloy ang ating pakikiisa upang maabot natin ang pangmatagalang kapayapaan (Sulu is very beautiful today, it has become even more beautiful because of your cooperation and help to maintain order and peace especially here in your community. We are happy to declare that your area is one of Gun-free Municipality and Peace-centered community. I hope that our solidarity will continue so that we can reach lasting peace),” Jacinto said.

In attendance during the event was Police Colonel Narciso Paragas, Sulu police director; Colonel Domingo Robles, civil-military operations officer; Lieutenant Colonel Roland Arreola, 104th Infantry Battalion commander; Police Lieutenant Carl Mahinay, Lugus police chief; Khaizer Kuhutan, MILG-Lugus director; and other partner stakeholders. (SunStar Zamboanga)