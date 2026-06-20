Sulu town exec hands over crew-served weapon, advances peace program

THE Municipal Government of Indanan in the province of Sulu has turned over one Rifle-Propelled Grenade (RPG) launcher and two high-explosive anti-tank (Heat) warheads to authorities, the military said Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) said the turnover on Thursday, June 18, of the RPG and two Heat warheads, belonging to former armed Indanan fighters, reinforces the ongoing efforts to build safer, more peaceful, and secure community in Sulu.

Indanan Mayor Albakil Jikiri led the turnover of the RPG and two Heat warheads and was received by Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Bayongasan, commander of the 100th Infantry Battalion (100IB).

“This handover is more than the surrender of a weapon, it is a symbol of hope and a clear declaration that peace, security, and development will always be stronger than fear and violence,” Indanan Mayor Albakil Jikiri said in a statement.

The 1103Bde said the removal of the lethal crew-served weapon from circulation marks another significant step toward protecting lives and strengthening community security.

The 1103Bde added that more importantly, it serves as a powerful reminder that every loose firearm surrendered is a meaningful contribution to peace and a safer future for the next generation.

The 1103Bde commanded by Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, through the 100IB, together with municipal government of Indanan and partner security agencies, continues to encourage individuals and communities to voluntarily surrender loose firearms and support peace-building initiatives.

“Every weapon turned over helps prevent violence, saves lives, strengthens trust among communities, and brings Sulu closer to lasting stability and progress,” the 1103Bde said.

As peace continues to gain ground in Indanan, the municipal government and security forces call on all residents to become active partners in building a gun-free and conflict-resilient community.

“By choosing cooperation over conflict and peace over violence, every citizen becomes a vital force in shaping a brighter future for Sulu,” the 1103Bde said.

The 1103Bde said the successful turnover sends a strong and inspiring message: “true strength is not measured by the weapons we possess, but by the courage to lay them down in the pursuit of peace.” (SunStar Zamboanga)