Sulu town exec turns over 3 high-powered loose firearms to security force

MAYOR Nurhan Berto of Pandami, Sulu, formally turned over three high-powered firearms to government security forces, reinforcing the municipal government’s commitment to sustaining peace and keeping communities free from loose firearms, the military said Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The loose firearms were turned over in a simple ceremony Saturday, September 5, at the municipal hall in Hambilan village, Pandami, Sulu.

Saturday’s turnover of loose firearms highlights the continuing efforts of the Pandami municipal government to translate its peace commitments into concrete and sustained action following the municipality’s declaration as Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) and in a State of Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips).

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) commander, said the activity was conducted through the coordinated efforts of the Pandami municipal government, 104IB, and police.

Dalumpines said the three high-powered loose firearms voluntarily turned over by Berto include one caliber .50 machinegun, one M1918 Browning Automatic Rifle, and one FN FAL rifle.

The loose firearms were formally received by government security forces as part of continuing efforts to reduce the presence of loose firearms and prevent their possible use in armed conflicts, particularly family feuds.

Dalumpines commended the leadership of Berto and the Pandami municipal government for taking an active role in sustaining the municipality’s peace gains.

“The turnover of loose firearms demonstrates that sustaining peace is not the responsibility of the security forces alone. The leadership of the municipal government and the cooperation of the community are essential,” Dalumpines said in a statement.

He noted that the latest turnover brings to 22 the total number of assorted loose firearms handed over by the Municipality of Pandami since January 1, 2026, coinciding with the start of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities (RFGFPCC) Campaign.

The loose firearms that were turned over consisted of one crew-served weapon, 15 high-powered firearms, and six low-powered firearms.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde), emphasized that Pandami’s continuing initiative demonstrates the effectiveness of the Local Government Unit-led, security sector-supported, and community-based approach being pursued under the RFGFPCC campaign.

“The 22 firearms voluntarily handed over in Pandami since the start of our RFGFPCC campaign are a strong indication of what can be achieved when the LGU takes the lead and the community supports our collective peace efforts,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

“Mayor Berto and the Pandami LGU are demonstrating that declaring a community Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered is not the end of our work, it is a commitment that must be continuously protected and sustained,” Delos Santos added.

He said they will continue to stand behind the LGUs and communities as partners in protecting hard-earned peace gains.

He said that every firearm peacefully removed from the communities reduces the potential for violence and gives the people greater confidence that disagreements can be resolved through dialogue and the rule of law rather than through the use of firearms.

He said the 1102Bde, through the 104IB and in partnership with the LGUs, police, and other stakeholders, continues to support community-based initiatives under the RFGFPCC campaign aimed at sustaining the hard-earned peace and building safer, more peaceful, and more resilient communities throughout Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)