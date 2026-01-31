Sulu town primary school learners receive school supplies

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) took part in a meaningful turnover of school supplies in support of learners at one of the schools in Patikul, Sulu, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to community development and youth education.

Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, 1103Bde deputy commander, said the recipients of the school supplies were the learners of Tuwak Primary School in Bon-Bon village, Patikul, Sulu.

Sakilan represented Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, during the activity held last week.

He said the distribution of school supplies aimed to help ease the burden on students and their families, while encouraging learners to pursue their education with renewed motivation.

He emphasized that programs such as the distribution of school supplies reflect the Army’s role not only as defenders of peace and security, but also as partners in nation-building.

He reiterated the brigade’s commitment to supporting educational initiatives that contribute to the well-being and future of the youth.

The activity was warmly received by school officials, teachers, and pupils of Tuwak Primary School, who expressed their gratitude to the 1103Bde and its partner units for their generosity and continued support.

The 1103Bde said the initiative highlights the Philippine Army’s continued efforts to support basic services, promote peace, and strengthen partnerships with local communities.

“By actively engaging in programs that promote education, social welfare, and peace-building, the Army strengthens trust and cooperation with communities. These efforts reflect the Philippine Army’s commitment to inclusive growth, nation-building, and empowering the youth as vital partners in achieving lasting peace and development,” the brigade added.

The event was also attended by Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Genzola, commander of the 35th Infantry Battalion, and Lieutenant Colonel Andy Lawrence Acapulco, commander of the 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion. (SunStar Zamboanga)