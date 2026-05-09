Sulu town residents surrender 29 firearms

THE municipal government of Patikul in the province of Sulu, in close collaboration with the military and other security forces, successfully facilitated the voluntary handover of 29 firearms from local communities.

The 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde) said in a statement Saturday, May 9, 2026, that the turnover of firearms highlights the growing trust and cooperation between government forces and the residents in advancing the municipality’s campaign for the declaration of Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Communities in Patikul.

The 1103Bde said the firearms that were voluntarily handed over by residents on Monday, May 4, is a manifestation of their support for peace initiatives and community stability.

“The effort reflects the collective aspiration of the people to foster safer communities, strengthen public security, and pave the way for sustainable development across the municipality (of Patikul),” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The 1103Bde said the municipal government is optimistic that the successful turnover of firearms would inspire more communities to support peace-driven initiatives and contribute toward a more progressive and conflict-free future for Patikul town.

The municipal government of Patikul, 1103Bde, 35th Infantry Battalion (35IB), village leadership, and partner security sectors commended the communities for their active participation and continued confidence in the peace and security programs of the government.

The 1103Bde said the initiative also underscored the strong partnership among local leaders, security stakeholders, and residents in promoting reconciliation, harmony, and inclusive peacebuilding efforts throughout the province of Sulu.

The 1103Bde and partner units reaffirmed their commitment to supporting programs that encourage peaceful coexistence, community empowerment, and the preservation of peace and order in Sulu.

The 1103Bde and 35IB are among the operating and subordinate units of the Sulu-based Army’s 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division.

The Alakdan Division also has jurisdiction over the province of Basilan aside from Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)