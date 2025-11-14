Sulu town strengthen disaster awareness, preparedness

THE 27 village chiefs and other stakeholders of Maimbung, Sulu, have undergone a one-day Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) Orientation, strengthening awareness and disaster preparedness in their respective communities, the military said Friday, November 14.

The DRRM Orientation was held on Wednesday, November 12, at the municipal hall of Maimbung.

It was initiated by the municipal government in partnership with the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), the Office of Civil Defense-Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Sulu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The 1103Bde said the orientation was aimed at strengthening local awareness and preparedness, enhancing community-based disaster management, and promoting a culture of safety and resilience across all 27 villages.

The 1103Bde said that resource speakers from OCD-Zamboanga Peninsula and PDRRMO–Sulu provided insightful discussions on key DRRM concepts, the Philippine DRRM framework, hazard identification, risk assessment, and community-level disaster planning.

“Interactive discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions encouraged participants to assess their barangay’s vulnerabilities and identify strategies to improve local response mechanisms,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The one-day DRRM orientation concluded with participants expressing commitment to cascade their learnings within their respective barangays and sustain local preparedness efforts.

Aside from the 27 village chiefs of Maimbung, the DRRM orientation was also attended by members of the Municipal DRRM Council, local responders, civil society organizations, and representatives from various agencies and the private sector.

The 1103Bde said the training will continue with the three-day Incident Command System (ICS) Level 1 Training, equipping local responders with operational knowledge for effective disaster response and coordination. (SunStar Zamboanga)