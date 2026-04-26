Sulu town strengthen grassroots peacekeeping through BPAT training

SIXTY-FIVE Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) members from seven villages in Lugus, Sulu have successfully completed the BPAT Responders Training, reinforcing the gains of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities (RFGFPCC) campaign in the municipality, the military said Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The BPAT Responders Training Class 09-2026, which culminated Friday, April 24, enhances the capabilities of participating BPAT members as community-based peace and security frontliners.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB), underscored that the training capacitated community-based responders as force multipliers in maintaining peace and order, supporting law enforcement operations, and responding to emergencies, key components in sustaining peace in the province of Sulu.

Dalumpines said the completion of the training highlighted the municipality’s sustained commitment to advancing the RFGFPCC campaign by strengthening grassroots peacekeeping mechanisms and enhancing local peace and security initiatives.

The closing ceremony was held at the 104IB’s Bravo Company headquarters in Bas Lugus village, also highlighted the municipality’s sustained commitment to advancing the RFGFPCC campaign by strengthening grassroots peacekeeping mechanisms and enhancing local peace and security initiatives.

In his message, Lugus Mayor Almedzar Hajiri expressed appreciation to village officials, the religious sector, the academe, and security forces for their unity and continued support.

Hajiri emphasized that sustained dialogue, cooperation, and community participation remain vital in upholding the gains of peace, and commended the 104IB for its consistent engagement with local stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, emphasized that BPAT members serve as the “eyes and ears” of the village and play a crucial role in preventing the resurgence of rido and addressing unauthorized possession of firearms.

Delos Santos further emphasized the successful conduct of the BPAT Responders Training reflects the strength of whole-of-nation efforts, where empowered communities, responsive local governments, and proactive security forces work together in building peaceful, resilient, and truly Peace-Centered Communities.

He said this initiative forms part of the sustained implementation of the RFGFPCC campaign across the second district of Sulu, anchored on strong collaboration among the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, local government units, and local communities.

The BPAT Responders Training was conducted through the collaborative efforts of the 104IB and the PNP Lugus Municipal Police Station in partnership with the municipal government of Lugus. (SunStar Zamboanga)