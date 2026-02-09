Sulu town strengthens community security through BPAT Responders Training

SIXTY-FIVE residents from six villages of Tapul successfully completed the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPAT) Responder Training on Sunday, February 8, 2026, strengthening community security in the island town, the military said Monday.

The BPAT Responders Training Class 08-2026 was conducted through the collaborative effort of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) and the 1102nd Infantry Brigade’s (1102Bde) 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB), in partnership with the municipal government of Tapul.

The 11ID said the training aims to equip community-based responders with essential skills to serve as force multipliers in maintaining peace and order, responding to emergencies, and supporting law enforcement and security forces.

The completion ceremony, held at the Kalang Covered Court of Kalang village, highlighted the municipality’s continuing commitment to strengthening grassroots peacekeeping mechanisms and enhancing local peace and security initiatives.

Tapul Mayor Nasser Daud Jr., who led the ceremony, reaffirmed the municipal government’s strong resolve to promote public safety and sustainable peace. He expressed appreciation to village officials, the religious sector, the academe, and security forces for their unity and continued support.

He emphasized that sustained dialogue and cooperation were key to the successful conduct of the training and commended the 104IB for its consistent engagement with the community.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, highlighted that the success of the training was anchored in the people’s willingness to embrace peace.

Delos Santos stressed the important role of BPAT members as examples in their communities, reminding them to serve as guardians of peace and order and to help prevent conflict at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander, lauded the collective efforts of all stakeholders, underscoring that choosing peace is fundamental to development and long-term stability.

Peña said BPAT members serve as the “eyes and ears” of their villages by providing timely information to the military and police, particularly on security concerns, and by acting as first responders during disasters, accidents, and other emergencies.

The completion of the BPAT Responders Training in Tapul underscored the impact of unified action among local government units, communities, and security forces in building peaceful, resilient, and empowered communities. The ceremony was attended by key military officials, municipal and village officials, religious leaders, and peace partners.

Tapul, comprising 15 villages, is a 5th-class town in Sulu with a population of 20,799 as of the 2020 census. (SunStar Zamboanga)