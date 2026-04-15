Sulu town strengthens grassroots security

THE Municipality of Lugus is training members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) in Arnis and Aikido, marking a significant step toward strengthening community security, the military said Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) said 65 BPAT members from seven of the 17 villages in Lugus, Sulu, are participating in BPAT Responders Training Class 09-2026 that started Tuesday, April 14.

The opening ceremony of the training was held at the headquarters of the 104th Infantry Battalion’s (104IB) Bravo Company in Bas Lugus village.

The training is being conducted through the collaborative efforts of the 104th Infantry Battalion, Lugus Municipal Police Station led by Police Captain Yadzers Sabdani, in partnership with the municipal government of Lugus.

The 1102Bde said the training aims to equip community-based responders with essential skills to serve as force multipliers in maintaining peace and order, responding to emergencies, and supporting the efforts of law enforcement and security forces.

In his message, Lugus Mayor Almedzar Hajiri expressed his appreciation to the village officials, the religious sector, the academe, and security forces for their unity and continued support.

Hajiri emphasized that sustained dialogue and cooperation are key factors in the successful implementation of peace and security initiatives and commended the 104IBfor its consistent community engagement.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, lauded the collective efforts of all stakeholders, underscoring that choosing peace is fundamental to development and long-term stability.

Dalumpines emphasized that BPAT members serve as the “eyes and ears” of their villages by providing timely information to the military and police, particularly on security concerns, and by acting as first responders during disasters, accidents, and other emergencies.(SunStar Zamboanga)