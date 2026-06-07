Sulu town’s bid for gun-free declaration gains ground

BRIGADIER General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade, commended the Municipality of Pandami and its residents for actively supporting the brigade’s Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign.

The Municipality of Pandami’s push for a Gun-Free Declaration gained further momentum as a high-powered firearm was voluntarily handed over Sunday, June 7, through the sustained implementation of the RFGFPCC campaign.

“The success of the RFGFPCC campaign demonstrates the importance of political will, effective law enforcement, and community participation,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

“Every firearm handed over is a concrete contribution toward building safer, more peaceful, and more resilient communities throughout Sulu,” Delos Santos added.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104th Infantry Battalion, said troops of Alpha Company led by 1st Lieutenant Carl Lorenz Ebon, together with personnel from the 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company, 15th Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Battalion’s 2nd CMO Company, and Pandami Municipal Police Station, facilitated Sunday, June 7, the formal hand-over of one FN-FAL rifle and one magazine in Hambilan village, Pandami, Sulu.

The firearm was formally turned over by Pandami Municipal Council Secretary Benhur Sitin, who stated the weapon had earlier been placed under the custody of the municipal mayor after it was voluntarily handed over by an anonymous civilian.

The anonymous civilian reportedly decided to handover the firearm in support of the municipality’s forthcoming Gun-Free Declaration and as a manifestation of confidence in the government’s peace and security efforts.

“The continued hand-over of loose firearms reflects the effectiveness of the partnership among our local government units, security forces, and communities,” Dalumpines said.

“This growing culture of cooperation is essential in sustaining peace and security in Sulu,” he added.

Since January 1, this year, the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, in partnership with local government units, the police, and community stakeholders, has recorded the recovery of 177 assorted loose firearms across the second district of Sulu through the RFGFPCC campaign. (SunStar Zamboanga)